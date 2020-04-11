Three new faces on Hillsborough County School Board

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The people of Hillsborough County voted for change on their school board.
Three of the four races on Tuesday's ballot were won by newcomers. This comes after the seventh-largest school district in the country has been in the spotlight for clashing over reopening decisions and trying to make up a $72 million budget shortfall.
In District 1, Nadia Combs ousted incumbent Steve Cona.
Combs who owns a tutoring center in Northwest Hillsborough County told 10 Tampa Bay she is eager to bring new advocacy to the board and boost morale throughout the district. She said Steve Cona called to congratulate her on the victory.
North Hillsborough’s District 3 elected substitute teacher Jessica Vaughn over Mitch Thrower.
Vaughn is concerned about the lack of funding from Tallahassee given the control they have over school districts. She is encouraged to see a school board made up of so many former teachers.
District 5 in Central Tampa went to Henry “Shake” Washington over incumbent Tamara Shamburger. Washington said the district needs new leadership with emphasis on the health and safety of students and staff amid the pandemic and closing the achievement gap.
Lynn Gray kept her seat in District 7, which is the countywide position. Gray, a longtime teacher told 10 Tampa Bay she is excited for the new momentum brought by fresh voices.
