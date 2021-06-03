ThunderBug joins 'edgers' rappelling 17 stories down for Big Brothers Big Sisters

More than $100,000 was raised during last year's "Over the Edge" event.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay's bravest mascot, ThunderBug, rappelled down the side of a building for an excellent cause.

And was with some winning company: The Tampa Bay Lightning mascot joined those from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Rays to cheer on the 55 "edgers" expected to drop down the Hilton Tampa Downtown in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The "Over the Edge" event began during a rainy Saturday morning.

Each person scaling the side of the building raised a minimum of $1,500, which is the cost of supporting one match between an adult volunteer and a child -- a Big and a Little -- for a year.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Police Chief Brian Dugan were among those braving the height.

"We are very proud of and grateful for all our Edgers in this unique event," Stephen Koch, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, said in a statement. "The funds they raise will allow us to defend the potential of approximately 65 children in our community, who can benefit in so many positive ways from having a Big Brother or Big Sister in their young lives.

"We hope they will also inspire others to step forward to become one of our great Big Brother or Big Sister volunteers."

