People given fine or eviction notices at Tampa apartments were accounting errors

People living at Timberfalls were given a notice to pay money or they could face being evicted.

TAMPA, Fla. — Pay hundreds or thousands of dollars within three days or find a new place to live: That's the notice some people living at Timberfalls Apartments in Tampa received last week on their door with no explanation.

"Three-day notice to pay rent or deliver possession," the notice stated.

One person living at the apartment complex, Charlene Love, said she owed $997 on her notice.

"That was a slap in the face when I got that notice," Love said.

She said she has never missed a rent payment and knew she didn't owe any money.

Love has lived at Timberfalls for five years and said there have been three different management companies within that time frame. The current company, Residential Management Incorporated, took over in May, according to Love.

Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera set up a meeting with RMI and people who live at Timberfalls on Monday night for clarity.

Turns out, some residents like Love didn't owe any money and the notice was due to an accounting error.

10 Tampa Bay contacted RMI to explain the error but has not yet heard a response.

Love said she doesn't blame RMI for the notice scare because the company is taking over the complex with a lot of existing issues. Viera said he has been dealing with problems related to Timberfalls for a year and a half, including pest, trash and mold issues.

"Let's get somebody on this to improve the welfare of our residents," Viera said.

Love said the issues still exist and previous management has not helped her when she needed it, including when she filed a report of mold in her bathroom last year and the previous company did not fix it.

The mold became so severe that Love said the bathroom ceiling caved in and paid money out of her pocket to fix the problem.

"When the councilman came, I showed him the feces on the side of the wall," she said.

Viera said his goal is to help people who live at the apartment complex and build a working relationship with RMI to fix the current reported problems

For the short-term, Viera said the eviction and fine notice have been resolved.

"They (RMI) promised to do proper accounting and they promised not to go forward with any evictions for now until that proper accounting is done," he said.

Love hopes the management company will be different from past ones.