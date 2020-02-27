TAMPA, Fla. — It was a look back in time Thursday.

Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins opened a time capsule that he created with his fourth grade class 29 years ago at Cypress Creek Elementary School.

Back in 1991, his class put notes and items that were popular with kids inside the long tube. The time capsule was then sealed in a cement enclosure near a stairwell on campus.

It only took a few minutes for Eakins and the school janitor to break it open on February 27, 2020-- giving students a glimpse into the past.

Eakins opened the capsule along with former school principal Joseph Green.

“The headline of the day is ‘high chance of storm,’ some things never change,” Eakins joked while reading the headline of the Tampa Tribune paper he pulled out of the time capsule.

Inside there were newspapers, old photos of staff and students, student notes saying what they wanted to be when they grew up, an old American flag that hung above the school during construction, a school t-shirt and an old VHS tape.

Believe it or not, the VHS tape still worked, showing a younger Eakins talking to the students and staff back in 1991 and showed students singing.

“I still remember singing in that choir,” one of his former students who is now a mother and has a daughter in the same school said. “I can’t believe all those papers stood the test of time. The photos though bring up such fun memories. Eakins was an amazing teacher and to be able to be here in person to see him open the capsule was awesome, really awesome.”

So, why open the time capsule 29 years later?

Superintendent Eakins is set to retire in June after 31 years in Hillsborough County Public Schools and 33 years total as an educator.

