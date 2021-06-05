Man arrested, accused of deadly Tampa shooting

Timothy Weeks is charged with premeditated murder in the first degree.

TAMPA, Fla. — The United States Marshals Service arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting late Friday.

Timothy Weeks, 46, is charged with premeditated murder in the first degree and felon in possession of a firearm, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

Police say officers were sent around 11 p.m. Friday to the area of Main Street and Rome Avenue on a report of gunshots heard in the area. A man was found with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Weeks was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force after investigators were able to talk with witnesses, police said.