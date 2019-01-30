A toddler died after being run over by a vehicle in front of his home Tuesday afternoon in Ruskin.
It happened around 2:10 p.m. at a mobile home park on 27th Street Southeast.
A neighbor told investigators she had just dropped off the boy and his family.
The 1-year-old child, who was playing with a dog in the yard, was then struck by her vehicle as she tried to leave and pull into her next-door home, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
The young boy was rushed to St Joseph's Hospital South in Riverview, where he was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m.
The sheriff's office said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor, and no charges had been filed as of Wednesday.
Authorities are still investigating.
