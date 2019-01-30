A toddler died after being run over by a vehicle in front of his home Tuesday afternoon in Ruskin.

It happened around 2:10 p.m. at a mobile home park on 27th Street Southeast.

A neighbor told investigators she had just dropped off the boy and his family.

The 1-year-old child, who was playing with a dog in the yard, was then struck by her vehicle as she tried to leave and pull into her next-door home, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The young boy was rushed to St Joseph's Hospital South in Riverview, where he was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m.

The sheriff's office said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor, and no charges had been filed as of Wednesday.

Authorities are still investigating.

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.