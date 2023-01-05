2-year-old daughter of Shaq Barrett drowns in family pool

Around 9:27 a.m., a 911 call came in from a home near South West Shore Boulevard about a 2-year-old found in a pool, Tampa police say.

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned Sunday morning after falling into a pool at the family’s home in the Beach Park neighborhood, police said.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded and performed CPR on the girl and was able to get a pulse back, authorities say. The football player's youngest child was taken to Tampa General Hospital but later died.

The Bucs released a statement following the death of 2-year-old Arrayah Barrett.

"Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time.

"While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

Barrett, 30, and his wife, Jordanna, have three other children.

Tampa police officers do not believe the drowning is "suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic accident."

In his most recent Instagram post on April 19, Barrett shared it was Arrayah's second birthday. He added "You made our family complete" in the caption.

Several teams in the NFL including the Denver Broncos also shared their support on Twitter writing, "#BroncosCountry is with you, Shaq & the entire Barrett family."

Bucs fans like Chris Elmore, who works with the "What The Buc Really Matters foundation," said he wants Barrett and the rest of the family to know that Bucs Nation has their back.

"We're here to support him in any way possible and necessary," Elmore said.

Off the field, Elmore recalls Barrett as a gentle giant — always kind and loving to his fans.

10 Tampa Bay was there when Barrett helped surprise children with a shopping spree at Target in an event dubbed "Lights Up The Holidays" in 2019.