TAMPA, Fla. — A young child is expected to be OK after falling three stories from a window.

The incident happened Sunday at the Grande Oaks Apartments on East Hanna Avenue, according to Tampa police.

It's believed the toddler pushed on a screen and fell three floors from the window. The child was not seriously hurt.

The family took the child to St. Joseph's Children's Hospital for treatment, police said.

Police consider the incident an accident.

