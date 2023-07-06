x
Hillsborough County

Toddler dies after being hit by driver in Hillsborough County

Few details about the crash have been released.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A toddler is dead after they were hit by a driver early Thursday in Hillsborough County, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Deputies said they responded just before 3:30 a.m. near Sheldon Road and Brennan Circle in Town 'n' Country after reports a driver had hit a toddler with their vehicle, killing the child. 

No other details about the crash have been made available at this time, but the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it is a "very active investigation." 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates. 

