HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 36-year-old tow truck driver was killed Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 75 near US 301.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the tow truck was traveling southbound on I-75 in the outside lane. A disabled Chevrolet Cobalt was parked in the outside shoulder.

Troopers said "for unknown reasons," the tow truck driver drove southwest and onto the shoulder, hitting the left side of the parked Cobalt.

After hitting the car, troopers said the truck continued southwest, overturned down an embankment and ejected the driver. The truck stopped on the outside grassy shoulder on southbound US 301.

FHP said the Cobalt stayed parked on I-75 after the crash.

Troopers said the man driving the tow truck, Jason Everitt, 36, of Thonotosassa, died at the scene.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter