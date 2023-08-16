Deputies: Armed man barricaded inside Town 'n' Country apartment after reports of a shooting

Authorities say the Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT units are also at the scene.

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — Deputies in Hillsborough County are working to solve a barricade situation Wednesday night involving an armed man in an apartment unit.

Authorities responded to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting at the Five-West Apartments located on Net Drive and George Road in Town 'n' Country, a spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told 10 Tampa Bay.

Law enforcement says an armed barricaded man has refused to come out of his apartment.

Deputies say the man fired shots at a bail bondsman, grazing his arm. However, he was not seriously hurt, officials say.

Several nearby apartment units have reportedly been evacuated for the safety of the residents.

The sheriff's office says the Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT units are also at the scene.