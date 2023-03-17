3 people, 1 dog sleeping rescued after home was engulfed in flames, HCSO says

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was able to put the fire out once on scene.

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office were able to rescue people from inside a home that was engulfed in flames Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the agency, deputies first noticed the house on fire while working near Yorkshire Road in Town 'N' Country.

They worked quickly to figure out if anyone was inside. After no answer at the door, deputies entered the home.

Once inside, they reportedly found three people and a dog sleeping.

