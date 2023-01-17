TPA 5K on the Runway registration opens

Lace up those sneakers and leave the luggage at home.

TAMPA, Fla. — Get ready to experience a race course like no other as registration opens for the TPA 5K on the Runway.

Instead of showing up with suitcases and passports, runners will show up in their race day fits and tennis shoes to complete a 5K on a wide open runway on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Last year's event was the race's first time back since taking a two-year hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic.

Registration opened on Jan. 15, and is limited to the first 2,000 participants for this chip-timed event. Those who choose to register early will have access to the early registration price of $35 and receive a race shirt. Regular registration costs $40.

A virtual 5K is also available for those who wish to participate but are not able to make it in person. Virtual runners will receive a TPA 5K shirt and a finisher medal after the official event.

There are only a few simple rules to adhere to for the TPA 5K on the Runway.

This is a run and walk friendly event and kids are allowed to participate, however no strollers, skateboards, rollerblades, bikes or pets are allowed.

Stay the course. People who deviate will be removed from the race.

Registration is non-refundable and non-transferable.

No selfie sticks.

Free parking is in designated areas of Hillsborough Community College on Tampa Bay Boulevard. Runners should know that you cannot get to the race from the main terminal.