Tampa Airport ranked No. 1 large airport according to J.D. Power

TAMPA, Florida — Tampa International Airport has a reason to celebrate after receiving high marks from a recent J.D. Power ranking — and leading the polls for a USA Today Reader's Choice ranking.

On Wednesday, TPA was ranked No. 1 on the J.D. Power 2023 North American Airport Satisfaction Study. The study considered factors such as terminal facilities, food, beverage and retail service; and baggage claim.

“It has not been an easy year for North American airports, but major capital improvements they’ve made over the last several years and new investments in getting food, beverage and retail operations back up and running at full capacity have helped them manage the crush of passengers,” said Michael Taylor, managing director of travel, hospitality and retail at J.D. Power, in a statement.

“While airports are doing a good job coping with the current issues, there is still more they could do to improve passenger experience while also improving their own bottom lines. Happy passengers spend a lot more money at the airport, so ongoing efforts to spread passenger volumes throughout the day and deliver superior service at all customer touchpoints will be critical.”

TPA ranked highest among large airports for a second consecutive year, with a score of 832. John Wayne Airport, Orange County (829) ranks second and Salt Lake City International Airport (825) ranks third.

USA Today also has TPA leading a recent Reader's Choice vote in the 'Best Large Airport' in the U.S.