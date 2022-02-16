Tracking human trafficking: Small USF team creates statewide database

There are dozens of entities that keep data on human trafficking, but there isn't one place where all that data is compiled.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Research at the University of South Florida conducted 96 interviews and focus groups with crisis centers, women's shelters and law enforcement entities about what would help them most in handling sex trafficking cases.

The most common answer: more data.

While there are dozens of organizations that keep their own data on sex trafficking across the state of Florida, there is not one centralized resource for the state. This is where USF's new "Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Risk to Resilience Lab" comes in.

The research lab is working on nearly a dozen projects. One of the biggest is creating a unified human trafficking database. Florida currently ranks third in the nation based on the number of human trafficking hotline reports.

“We realized there was a much larger group of youth who were vulnerable to this than previously understood,” Joan Reid said, a criminology professor whose research focuses on child sex trafficking in Florida and is director of the TIP lab.

“I came up with the conclusion that any kid is vulnerable. Given the right situation, meeting the right trafficker, any person, any child can be manipulated into this.”

Reid and her team of USF professors and grad students are building a statewide database for human trafficking. The database would allow entities to upload their reports. That data could then be analyzed to find trends and pinpoint them in specific communities or neighborhoods.

Current statewide data on human trafficking in Florida comes from the national human trafficking hotline. That data is based on the number of calls received from our state.

Through a unified human trafficking database, statistics from the state health department, Florida Department of Children and Families, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and Florida Department of Law Enforcement would be compiled in one place.

Another project underway in the TIP Risk to Resilience Lab is B.R.I.G.H.T. It stands for "bridging resource and information gaps in human trafficking." In interviews conducted over resources needed to aid in cases of human trafficking, it was an easier way to access resources that were highlighted.

The research lab has partnered with a Texas-based organization, United Against Human Trafficking, to implement a program they created. The system connects survivors to the resources they need, in real-time. Through B.R.I.G.H.T., an online, interactive database will allow survivors and case managers to see what resources are available nearby and to get in touch with local organizations through one centralized service, while simultaneously collecting data.

USF said the data collected will allow researchers in the TIP Lab to better identify the hidden victims of human trafficking, the types of services they seek, the types of services needed, the locations services are most needed and where the gaps in services lie.