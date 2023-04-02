Multiple tractor-trailers caught on fire outside Tampa building

The fire was in the area of 39th Street and Adamo Drive, authorities say

TAMPA, Fla. — Multiple tractor-trailer trucks caught on fire outside a building in Tampa on Saturday, authorities say.

At around 12:20 p.m., crews arrived at the area on 39th Street and Adamo Drive after receiving reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from multiple semi-trucks, Tampa Fire Rescue said in a news release. A total of nine semi-trucks were involved in the fire.

Officials say people were in the area when the fire occurred and had to be escorted out by the Tampa Police Department.

Rescue crews say the fire was under control within an hour after calling in additional resources to help with extinguishing the danger.

There were no reported injuries to people or firefighters in the area.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released, but Tampa Fire Rescue says the investigation of the incident remains ongoing.