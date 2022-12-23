x
Hillsborough County

Traffic signal knocked to the ground in Tampa following crash, police say

The intersection of Manhattan Avenue and San Jose Street will be closed while repairs are being made.
TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic signals at one South Tampa intersection were knocked to the ground after a TECO pole was hit during a car crash, Tampa police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Manhattan Avenue and San Jose Street/Henderson Boulevard in Tampa. Minor injuries were reported from the crash, officers said. No other details about the crash, including how many drivers were involved or how the crash happened, were released. 

The intersection is closed in all directions while the pole and signals are repaired, police said. 

