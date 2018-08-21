TAMPA, Fla. – The 77-year-old man who shot and killed a father during an argument in 2010 over a skateboarder on a Valrico basketball court will have his appeal heard Tuesday morning in court.

A jury found Trevor Dooley guilty of manslaughter for killing 41-year-old David James. Dooley unsuccessfully invoked the state's "stand your ground" self-defense law.

In 2016, Dooley was granted his appeal. He has been free on bond ever since.

According to investigators, Dooley, who lived across the street from the basketball court, was yelling at a teen skateboarder when James intervened on the 14-year-old boy's behalf. Witnesses say Dooley flashed a gun, and the two began a fight -- during which Dooley claimed James was choking him. Dooley shot James, who died in front of his daughter.

Tuesday’s oral arguments for a new trial will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Florida’s Second District Court of Appeal in Tampa.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP