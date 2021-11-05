Hillsborough deputies search for missing woman last heard from in October

Anyone with information should call investigators at 813-247-8200.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman who deputies described as "endangered."

Investigators say 28-year-old Trezure Johndrow last spoke to her family via a social media message on Oct. 14.

"Since then, she has had no communication with her family," the sheriff's office wrote in an email.

Those family members, who live in Hillsborough County, are now hoping to find her.

Deputies say Johndrow has traveled a lot in the last year. Searchers say she's spent time in California, Nebraska, Virginia and Pennsylvania. So, she could be anywhere.