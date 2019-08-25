RUSKIN, Fla — Two people were seriously hurt and a Florida trooper suffered only minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
It happened just after 6 a.m. on State Road 674 just west of Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say a car driven by a 56-year-old Dwayne Howard of Gibsonton was heading west on SR-674 in the left turn lane when it turned into the path three approaching vehicles.
The car crashed into a truck driven by 55-year-old Vonnie White, which in turn collided with trooper Chris Davidson's cruiser. The crash caused his cruiser to lose a tire, sending it into the path of a van.
Howard and White were seriously hurt and taken to area hospitals for treatment. Davidson, too, was transported to a hospital for minor injuries.
Another driver and his passenger were not injured.
