Troopers: Man killed while fixing flat tire on I-75 exit ramp

FHP reports the man was struck by a Ford F-150 that failed to maintain its lane.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Zephryhills man died Monday night after troopers say he was struck on I-75 while fixing a flat tire.

The 24-year-old was driving southbound on the I-75 exit ramp onto U.S. 301 when his Mustang got a flat, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

He stopped his car along the shoulder and began to walk to the passenger side to inspect the tire when troopers say he was hit by a driver of a Ford F-150.

According to a press release, the pick-up truck's driver failed to maintain the lane as he took the same exit and collided with the car and driver.

The Mustang owner was taken to an area hospital where he is reported to have died from his injuries. Troopers say the pick-up's driver was uninjured in the crash.