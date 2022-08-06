FHP: Truck catches fire after crashing into FDOT road ranger truck in Tampa

There were no reported injuries.

TAMPA, Fla. — A person driving in a pickup truck crashed into a road ranger's truck around 4 p.m. Saturday along northbound I-75 in Tampa, authorities say.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release a car had lost control and struck a concrete barrier wall and a Florida Department of Transportation road ranger arrived to the crash to set up a lane closure.

However, the person in the pickup truck towing a large dump trailer containing roofing material did not see the roads ranger, ran over traffic cones and crashed into the road ranger's truck, troopers say.

The road ranger and every other person at the crash were reportedly away from the pickup truck and did not face any injuries.