Hillsborough County

FHP: Truck crashes into FDOT Road Ranger truck in Hillsborough

According to troopers, the driver lost control on the wet roadway.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger truck was struck Thursday afternoon after another truck lost control on Interstate-275, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

According to troopers, a Nissan Titan was driving south on I-275 near Fowler Avenue when the driver lost control on the wet roadway.

The truck would enter the inside shoulder where an FDOT Road Ranger Response Truck was stopped, colliding with it.

FHP says the driver of the truck did not sustain any injuries, while the driver of the Road Ranger sustained minor injuries. 

Troopers did not say if any charges were filed.

