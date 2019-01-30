TAMPA, Fla. — A two-alarm fire at a strip mall on Hillsborough Avenue affected several businesses, Tampa Fire Rescue says.

Firefighters were sent before 10 p.m. Tuesday to the complex located near Hillsborough and Lincoln avenues. Some of the businesses include an adult nightclub, bakery and a clothing shop.

Crews worked through the building to find the source of the fire. They found flames in the clothing store, which was closed and unoccupied.

A second alarm was called because of the size of the building and to minimize damage.

"It's a very challenging building," Tampa Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Penny said. "There are a lot of different spaces in there."

The fire was under control by 11 p.m. There are no reported injuries. Damage was reported to the building's roof.

The nightclub was safely evacuated.

The eastbound lanes of Hillsborough Avenue were closed while the firefighters' efforts continued.

Investigators will start to determine the cause of the fire when it is safe to enter the building, Penny said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.