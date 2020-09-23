Two men accused of shooting at same man in 2 road rage cases in 1 week

The two face charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Two men are facing several charges after detectives said they were both involved in two road rage-related shootings in Hillsborough County.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14, investigators say a man was driving his car in Wimauma when Raymond Davis, 18, pulled up next to him.

Deputies said Davis asked the man "are you revving your engine at me?" The man reportedly told Davis he was not, but deputies said Davis followed the man in his car.

According to law enforcement, a short time later, the man said he saw Davis' passenger, Trevor Barnette, 21, hand Davis a gun.

The sheriff's office said Davis fired two shots at the man in the other car as he drove past.

Two days later on Sept. 16, the same man who was shot at was driving in Ruskin when he said he saw the same car and men he believed were involved in the earlier shooting. The man followed the car, driven by Davis and Barnette, and tried to get a picture of the license plate, authorities said.

Davis realized he was being followed, so he stopped at a stop sign. Deputies said when the man in the other car tried to get away, he saw a hand sticking out of the passenger side holding a gun. Then, he said he heard several gunshots.

Detectives said one of the rounds hit the man's car. The man then called the sheriff's office.

Investigators said they determined Davis was the shooter in the first incident, and Barnette shot the gun in the second shooting.

Both men were charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Barnette was also charged with carrying a concealed firearm.

“There is no excuse for someone becoming so enraged with a complete stranger on the roadway that they resort to violence. I am thankful that no one was injured during these senseless acts,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Through good detective work, we were able to locate these dangerous individuals and take them off of our streets. My message for any driver upset about being cut off, honked at or any other perceived act of aggression is simple: Let it go.”

