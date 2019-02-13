TAMPA, Fla. — Two Hillsborough County schools were put on lockdown Wednesday morning after a middle school teacher told a school resource deputy she had heard a rumor about a weapon being on campus.

The sheriff's office said in a noon press conference that the teacher told them a student said they saw a man dressed in black who may have had a gun.

The schools have been taken off lockdown after no credible threat or weapons were found, and the sheriff's office said the student 'made it up.'

As a precaution, Farnell Middle School and Bryant Elementary School -- both in Tampa -- were sent into lockdown while deputies investigated the matter.

Parents were told if they wanted to pick up their children in the meantime to report to a holding area set up next to the Winn-Dixie at 13016 Race Track Road in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office is looking into possible felony charges against the student for threatening the school.

