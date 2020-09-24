Deputies: Two teens killed in Riverview crash

Deputies say, a Ford F-250 pick-up truck traveling westbound on Progress Boulevard was unable to stop and hit the Honda, killing its 18-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger. The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.



"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of these young victims that are facing a parent's worst nightmare" Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "This is the third traffic accident this month where teens have lost their lives. We urge parents to talk to their teens about safety on the roadways and remind our young drivers to be cautious and fully aware of the responsibility that lies in their hands the moment they get behind the wheel. One bad decision can lead to tragedy."



Traffic homicide detectives are asking anyone who witnessed it or has information related to the crash to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.