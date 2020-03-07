Fire, water damages people's belongings at Tampa storage building

No injuries have been reported.

TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters are working to put out what's left of a fire that burned through parts of a storage unit complex.

It happened Friday afternoon at the U-Stor business on W. Linebaugh Avenue, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

About a dozen units were burned or suffered some sort of water damage, firefighters said. It's known some of the units contained people's belongings that were damaged or destroyed.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

