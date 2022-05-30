‘It was chaotic’: Uber driver opens door to group, helps them escape shooting in Ybor City

The driver, a former police officer of 20 years, says his training kicked in that moment.

TAMPA, Fla — Chaos unfolded in Ybor City early Sunday morning as shots were fired in a crowd while nightclubs let out.

"There's no mistaking that sound. That is a semi automatic handgun. About 10 or so rounds being discharged," Uber driver Thad Torix said.

He was stuck in the middle of it all while trying to make his way to pick up his next passenger.

"I want to know right away where was that? Am I going towards danger or away from it," Torix said.

Torix's dash camera captured the crowd. The former police officer of 20 years said his training kicked in at that moment.

"I've never met the people that are going to be my passengers, but I am worried like, 'Are they okay,'" Torix said.

Torix was driving down North 15th Street while he was talking to his passenger. She was inside The Ritz with all of her friends and let Torix know they were keeping the group and her inside.

Little did Torix know he'd be in the perfect spot to pick her up. When they were escorted out the back, he'd be right there for her to rush in.

"I just messaged them and basically said, 'Hey, it's not safe here. Get in this vehicle and let's get you out of here,'" Torix said.

A few moments later the group piled in saying it was terrifying.

"She just starts shouting, 'Hey! Do you want to come with us?' and I just told her to get in as many people as you can, get them in here," Torix said.

After the group thanked him, Torix found his way out of the scene, made three different stops to get everyone home and only charged them one fare. Days later after processing what happened, his emotions hit all at once.

"I was really in dad mode, you know, like, gosh, in the unlikely event that my children are near something that is absolutely critical incident, that's a traumatic experience. I hope that there is someone there that has the opportunity and the wisdom to kind of kick into protector mode," Torix said.