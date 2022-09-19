University of Tampa student shot, killed remembered by family

Carson Senfield was shot and killed when he tried getting into a man's car.

Carson Senfield was shot and killed over the weekend when the college sophomore tried getting into a car. The man inside told Tampa Police he feared for his life. He then shot and killed Carson.

The last time his parents spoke to him was two days before he died. That's also two days before Carson turned 19 years old.

"He was celebrating his birthday with friends on Friday evening," Carson's dad, Darren Senfield, said.

Carson’s family never thought his 19th birthday would be his last.

"We don't have our son. We're mourning, we're heartbroken, we're devastated," Carson's dad said.

That devastation can be felt at the University of Tampa where Carson was a sophomore.

"I had just brought him down here the month prior," his dad said.

Darren also said Carson loved Tampa and his friends.

He was also a staple back home in Buffalo, New York where he grew up. Carson played sports in the Buffalo area for years.

"He was so loved by everybody in his Buffalo community. Western New York as a whole," he said.

Carson was celebrating his birthday Friday night with friends on South Howard Avenue.

Authorities said he took an Uber home to where he lived on Arch Street.

That's when he tried getting into a man’s car where he was shot and killed, police say. The man reportedly told police he feared for his life and that's why he killed the 19-year-old.

"It was a senseless tragedy that we're still trying to figure out, but at this point, it doesn't really matter. We don't have our Carson with us," Darren said.

So far, no criminal charges have been filed. The State Attorneys Office would be the agency to file any charges and police said that the man who shot Carson cooperated with them.

As police investigate, family and friends mourn who they lost and celebrate the 19 years they had with him.