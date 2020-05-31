Deputy hurt at University Square Mall as people shatter doors in attempt to get inside

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports a deputy was hit in the back of the head. Three people have been arrested.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was sent to the hospital after being hit the head at University Square Mall, the agency said in a tweet.

A crowd there has attempted to get inside the building for the past several hours. The sheriff's office reports about 300 people are protesting in the mall's parking lot.

Some people, the agency said, broke the building's glass doors to get inside to try and loot. Sheriff's office deputies deployed gas canisters in an attempt to keep people away.

"While we support everyone’s right to assemble, rioting, looting and vandalizing is unacceptable," Sheriff Chad Chonister said in a news release. "We will be on the streets as long as needed in order to keep the protestors and those around them safe, however, we are asking that everyone respect their fellow citizens and the property of others.

"Anything less is unacceptable."

Three people have been arrested, the release states. One person had a gun, it adds.

Earlier in the evening, groups of people smashed windows and set fire to a gas station on E. Fowler Avenue. It followed earlier peaceful protests in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

