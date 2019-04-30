WIMAUMA, Fla. — One person died in a Tuesday morning crash on U.S. 301, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An SUV and semi-truck collided on U.S. 301 at Lightfoot Road, the FHP tweeted.

No word as of Tuesday morning if anyone else was injured in the crash.

“We just want to take a moment to remind everyone that nothing, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING, is worth ending up in an accident like this,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

