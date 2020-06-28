Highway 301 closed at the Hillsborough River because of a crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — At least one person is hurt in a crash on U.S. Highway 301 at the Hillsborough River, which has shut down the roadway.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports it was called around 2:15 p.m. Sunday to respond.
The extent of any injuries is not yet known.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
