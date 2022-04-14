FHP: 2 people dead following multi-car crash on US 301 in Thonotosassa

Lanes in both directions are shut down between McIntosh and Stacy roads.

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — A deadly crash involving a semi-truck and a car has shut down a section of U.S. 301 in Thonotosassa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Lanes in both directions between McIntosh and Stacy roads on U.S. 301 are closed at this time.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday. Troopers say a Tampa woman driving an SUV traveling north on U.S. 301 crossed the centerline of the highway and hit a pickup truck nearly head-on.

The pickup truck rotated and came to a stop along the shoulder of the highway and caught fire. The SUV rotated and came to a stop in the roadway, FHP says.

Minutes later, a semi-truck hit the SUV and a passerby on foot who was trying to help. The semi-truck also sideswiped a separate pickup truck that was traveling southbound.

The woman driving the SUV died at the crash site.

The pedestrian and the driver of the pickup truck hit nearly head-on were airlifted to the hospital. The pedestrian later died from his injuries

Troopers say the section of U.S. 301 above will remain closed for several hours. Drivers are still urged to find an alternate route.

Alternate routes include State Road 39 and State Road 580. Additionally, you can get around the shutdown along Morris Bridge Road.

