USA Today: One of country's top 10 water parks right here in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — USA Today readers and editors weighed in on their favorite outdoor water parks in the country. A list published on USA Today's "10 Best" site ranked ten of the best destinations to cool down and ride water slides.

Of the 10 water parks voted best in the U.S., three of them were in Florida, and one of them is right here in Tampa.

Users ranked Adventure Island, the 30-acre water park and home of the Colossal Curl slide, at No. 7.

"In Tampa, thrill-seekers can tackle Colossal Curl, a thrill slide at Adventure Island bringing up to four riders high above the action for a weightless experience that merges funnel and wave for an action-packed descent," the listing said. "Back on the ground, Paradise Lagoon’s 9,000 square feet of slides and waterfalls offer lots of adventure on terra firma – unless you choose to take advantage of the cliff jumps."

Elsewhere on the list, Kissimmee's Island H2O Water Park made the No. 4 spot, beating water parks in Texas and Ohio's famous Cedar Point.

The No. 1 spot went to SeaWorld's Aquatica Orlando, known for slides like the Dolphin Plunge and Loggerhead Lane, attractions that allow riders to pass through pools of dolphins and exotic fish.

According to the 10 Best website, the parks were chosen by a panel of online travel writers and ranked by daily votes from users.