USF police investigating person's death at Beard parking garage

Counseling services are available to students and staff, the university said in a statement.

TAMPA, Fla. — A death investigation is ongoing at the University of South Florida involving a person who fell from a parking garage.

In a message sent to students Friday, police were told around 10 a.m. that the person fell from an upper level of the Richard A. Beard parking garage.

"Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death," the statement read.

A university spokesperson told 10 Tampa Bay they do not have any additional information beyond the statement sent to the campus community.

School leaders referenced several resources to students and staff, including the USF Counseling Center and professional counselors available through the Employee Assistance Program.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis is urged to reach out for help. You can contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211 or call 911. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233.