USF leaders vote to approve $22M design expense for stadium build

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida's Board of Trustees voted to approve the design agreement and cost for its stadium, the next step in the school's quest to build its own football field.

Board members met Tuesday for a scheduled meeting and on the agenda was approving the USF Stadium Design Build Agreement and approving up to $22 million for the design phase costs.

It's important to note the $22 million figure only applies to the design phase of the stadium. Additional financing and construction costs will be subject to approval as the project continues past the design phase.

"This initial design phase will result in the preparation and completion of the plans for the stadium and will include multiple opportunities for the USF community to provide input on the design of the stadium," the meeting agenda's summary says, in part.

Here's how the costs will be broken down:

$14.8 million for preconstruction and design services

$3.9 million additional planning services by USF

$850,000 financing costs

$2.3 million owner contingency for design services

Back in September, USF leaders announced it would move forward with Barton Malow and Populous. The companies have worked together on more than 40 sports venues across the country.

The two firms have worked on facilities like Penn State’s Beaver Stadium and Orlando City Soccer Club’s Exploria Stadium. If everything is approved, the design phase of the project will start and continue for 18 months.