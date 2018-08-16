TAMPA, Fla. – The first day of classes at the University of South Florida is Monday, and students are beginning to move in for the fall semester.

USF's three new residence halls – Endeavor, Horizon and Pinnacle – opened Thursday morning. They will provide housing for about 1,100 students.

The new facilities will increase USF's residential population to more than 6,300 students.

Endeavor, Horizon and Pinnacle represent the completion of The Village, which first opened in fall 2017 with two residence halls, a dining facility and a wellness & recreation center.

A Publix Super Market is currently under construction on campus near The Village and could be open later this year, according to USF.

Go to USF’s website for more info about welcome week.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP