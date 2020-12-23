x
Hillsborough County

Deputies: 2 found dead inside Valrico apartment

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a neighbor called 911 after they heard gunshots.
VALRICO, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two bodies were found in a Valrico apartment. 

Sheriff Chad Chronister says investigators were called to the Valrico Station Apartments just before 9 p.m. after a neighbor heard gunshots. 

When deputies got to the apartment they found two people dead, Chronister said. 

"We do not believe this was a random act and there is no indication of risk to public safety," said Chronister. "However, we are in the midst of the holiday season and now families are left grieving a sudden and painful loss. This violence has a profound impact on so many lives and in order to ensure justice is served, those who know who did it, or have any details about the incident, must speak up." 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200. 

