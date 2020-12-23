Deputies: 2 found dead inside Valrico apartment

VALRICO, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two bodies were found in a Valrico apartment.
Sheriff Chad Chronister says investigators were called to the Valrico Station Apartments just before 9 p.m. after a neighbor heard gunshots.
When deputies got to the apartment they found two people dead, Chronister said.
"We do not believe this was a random act and there is no indication of risk to public safety," said Chronister. "However, we are in the midst of the holiday season and now families are left grieving a sudden and painful loss. This violence has a profound impact on so many lives and in order to ensure justice is served, those who know who did it, or have any details about the incident, must speak up."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.
- The second stimulus check: When to expect it, how much you will get
- Gov. DeSantis unveils updated vaccine distribution plan, puts elderly first
- Florida Sen. Rick Scott votes against COVID-19 relief package, says 'I can't support this bill'
- Gasparilla Bowl canceled after Gamecocks bow out due to COVID-19
- How to watch Alex Trebek's final 'Jeopardy!' episodes
- Five money mistakes you made in 2020 that you should avoid in 2021
- That's a lot of OT: Some state-run mental health hospital employees work 80 hours a week
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter