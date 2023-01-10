HCFR: Valrico home catches fire due to unattended grill

There was nobody inside of the home when the fire occurred, but one firefighter sustained a minor injury, authorities say.

VALRICO, Fla. — A home caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Valrico after a grill was left unattended outside, officials say.

There was nobody inside the home when the fire occurred, but one firefighter sustained a minor injury, the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a news release.

At around 1 p.m., firefighters arrived at a home on Bow Court after receiving reports of flames coming from the back side of the home, HCFR says.

When rescue crews arrived, they reportedly saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic.