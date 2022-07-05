x
Hillsborough County

Sheriff: Man calls 911 to report he killed someone

Deputies said the man got into an argument with the person killed.
VALRICO, Fla. — A man who called 911 to report he had killed someone has been charged with murder, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said a call came in around 9:30 p.m. Sunday saying that a shooting happened at a home on Freeland Drive near Fairhaven Drive in Valrico. Around the same time, 53-year-old Enrique Toledo reportedly called 911 to say he had killed someone. 

When deputies arrived, they said they learned Toledo had gotten into an argument with the person killed. That person was found dead inside the home, deputies said. 

Toledo was arrested and faces two charges — first-degree murder and premeditated firearm - great bodily harm/death. 

The sheriff's office has not released details about the person killed. No other details about the ongoing investigation are available right now, the agency said.

