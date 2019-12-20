TAMPA, Fla. — An Air Force veteran was handed the keys to his new home Thursday—just in time for Christmas.

Habitat for Humanity started building the home on Veteran’s Day as part of "Veterans Build" and finished it just in time for Vincent Smith and his brother Caleb to spend the holidays there.

Veterans Build is in conjunction with Habitat Hillsborough’s ongoing “Veterans Initiative” program, which offers zero-interest homeownership opportunities all year long for limited income veterans, as well as home repair services for low-income veterans who are already homeowners.

Smith takes care of his younger brother who has a rare form of cancer and is wheelchair-bound. The house will have a wheelchair ramp in the rear. It will also have a wheelchair accessible roll-in shower. Habitat Hillsborough had not built a home with that feature until this project. Smith is expected to move into the home in January.

Smith served in the Air Force in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was handed the keys to his new home at a special holiday luminary dedication ceremony.

