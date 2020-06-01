TAMPA, Fla. — Signaling Florida's importance to President Donald Trump's reelection bid, Vice President Mike Pence is planning to visit the state next week.

A notice sent by the campaign says the vice president and second lady Karen Pence are scheduled for a bus tour Thursday, Jan. 16, with stops between Tampa and Orlando.

People are welcome to join a "Keep America Great" event set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 16, at the Valencia Lakes POA, located at 16003 Valencia Club Drive in Wimauma, the campaign says. Doors are set to open at 11:30 a.m. for general admission.

Following a rally in the Tampa area, Pence is slated to speak at a Latinos for Trump event in Orlando before returning to Washington.

Florida increasingly has become of greater importance for Trump, who late last year changed his residency to the Sunshine State given his Mar-a-Lago Club and home. Most political experts agree, most recently coming off his November rally in Sunrise: The 2020 election will be an upward battle if Florida does not stay red.

