Victorian Christmas Stroll back for 41st year

Returning for its 41st year, the Victorian Christmas Stroll will start admitting guests on Nov. 19.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you've ever wondered what the holidays were like in the past, or just looking for a family-friendly outing that also beats the Florida heat, you can check out the Henry B. Plant Museum's annual Victorian Christmas Stroll.

"Allowing visitors a glimpse into the magic of Christmas past, this holiday experience is a safe and family-friendly way to celebrate all the season has to offer," the museum said in a news release.

Returning for its 41st year, the Victorian Christmas Stroll will begin admitting guests starting on select days between Nov. 19 through Nov. 30 for an "early and less crowded view of decorations," a news release stated. The holiday-themed stroll will be closed Mondays and on Thanksgiving.

The full Victorian Christmas Stroll experience will officially kick off at 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily from Dec. 1 through Dec. 23. During that time, guests will be served complimentary cider and cookies on the veranda as holiday music "floats through the air."

Live music will also be played on the weekends in December.

But there will also be specific days with special events and performances during the Victorian Christmas Stroll.

Nov. 26: Brandon Ballet performance, 2 p.m.

Nov. 27: Museum Store Sunday

Dec. 3: Museum Member Appreciation Day, local author signing on the veranda

Dec. 11: Children’s Day at the Stroll, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sundays at 2 p.m.: Upstairs/Downstairs Live Theater