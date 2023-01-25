Police release video of people of interest relating to deadly Tampa apartment shooting

The video shows three people who were at the Silver Oaks Apartments near the time of the shooting.

TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities released surveillance footage Wednesday in hopes of finding people of interest in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex.

The video shows three people who were at the Silver Oaks Apartments near the time of the shooting. In the first angle, two people are seen jumping a fence and walking to what appears to be a park. Another angle of the video showed a third person walking alongside the two people and all are wearing a hoodie, jeans and some type of clothing that covers half of their faces.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, police say Latoya Gay, 26, was caught in the crossfire of a shootout involving "multiple parties" at Silver Oaks Apartments on Kenneth Court in Tampa. She was then taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy and charged him with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shootout. However, he, nor anyone else, has been charged with homicide in connection to Gay's death.

Her family said that she had two children and was four months pregnant.

"Investigators would like to speak to these persons of interest to determine what, if anything, they may know about the shooting that led to Latoya's death," TPD said in a statement.