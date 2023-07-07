WATCH: Trooper uses PIT maneuver to stop driver after high-speed chase on I-275

Michael Cruz-Salas, 18, was arrested and charged with fleeing to elude law enforcement and felony possession of marijuana.

TAMPA, Fla. — An 18-year-old was arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase early Friday morning in Tampa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The chase started around 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 4 at the Interstate 75 interchange.

A trooper in a marked Dodge Charger reported seeing a Dodge Durango SUV speed onto the interstate and begin "working aggressively through traffic."

It was estimated that the SUV driver was going more than 100 miles per hour and he continued speeding away from the trooper.

The high-speed chase continued onto Interstate 275, where the driver was reportedly clocked going 96 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone.

Video shows the trooper beginning to close the gap between the cars as they traveled along the exit to State Road 580. The trooper then pulls up next to the SUV and completes a successful PIT maneuver, causing the SUV to spin out and land on the interstate shoulder.

The driver, 18-year-old Michael Cruz-Salas, was arrested and transported to the hospital after claiming injury at the scene. Once he is released, he will be transported to Hillsborough County Jail.

According to FHP, Cruz-Salas did not have a valid ID on him during the arrest. However, the trooper said two plastic baggies full of "green plant material" later determined to be marijuana were found inside the car.