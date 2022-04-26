Video: 2 stranded boaters rescued in the Tampa Bay

Both boaters were nearly 200 yards away from their boat and in distress, the sheriff's office said.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people stranded in the waters of Tampa Bay were rescued Monday evening just before sundown. The rescue was captured on the sheriff's office marine unit officer's body-worn camera.

At around 7:40 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit saw a disabled vessel with one person onboard and a man and woman in the water while conducting maritime patrols. Deputies said the man and woman were nearly 200 yards away from the boat, in distress and one did not have a life jacket.

The two were both able to be pulled aboard the deputies' patrol boat to safety.

"I'm so thankful our Marine Unit was on patrol and prepared for a situation like this. Had they not been patrolling the waters, this could have ended very differently," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Chronister also said he wants to remind boaters to ensure their vessels are in good condition and always wear a life jacket.