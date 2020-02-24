BRANDON, Fla. — He was caught on camera, but his identity is unknown: Deputies say he took a picture up a woman's dress at a Walmart store without her knowing.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the store at 11110 Causeway Boulevard, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies say the man came up to the woman from behind and used his phone to take a picture. The woman realized what happened and confronted the man before he took off in a white Kia Optima.

It's believed he's between 30-40 years old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. The man has a goatee and a full beard.

"This type of behavior will not be tolerated,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release. "We are asking the public to take a good look at this video because we know someone will recognize the suspect.

"Any tip could be the one that helps us find him."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

