Fire breaks out at Waste Management facility in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A fire broke out late Monday afternoon at a waste facility in Tampa.

It happened at the Waste Management - Tampa Transfer Station on East 4th Avenue.

Tampa Fire Rescue said a paper machine belt burst into flames. Luckily, the building was equipped with a sprinkler system, which helped extinguish the fire quickly.

The building was evacuated, and there were not immediate reports of any injuries.

As of 5:15 p.m., firefighters confirmed the situation was already under control.

It was not immediately clear what caused the belt to catch fire.