Hillsborough County

Water main break affects Westchase neighborhood, Citrus Park Mall area

Crews are en route to fix the issue, the county said.

CITRUS PARK, Fla. — A water main break has the taps running dry across portions of northwest Hillsborough County.

The Eagles, Westwood Lakes and Waterchase neighborhoods reportedly are without water. So, too, is the area around Citrus Park Mall. BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at the mall told 10 Tampa Bay it is closed for the evening.

A contractor working on the Citrus Park Roadway Project impacted a line just after 4 p.m., the county announced. Crews are said to be en route to fix the issue.

The city of Tampa last week was under a precautionary boil water advisory after it said a third-party company performing work hit a transmission main coming from the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility.

Officials lifted the advisory Thursday, Dec. 10, after rounds of water testing showed no evidence of contamination. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

